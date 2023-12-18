AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The superintendent of Akron Public Schools revealed a “blueprint for excellence” on Monday. It’s an ambitious long-term plan that sets measurable goals and plans for more open communication with the community.

Just four months into his tenure as Akron superintendent, Dr. Michael Robinson revealed the plan, saying, “lets simply say change is indeed a challenge. We know that and it takes commitment, it takes flexibility, it takes support, it takes understanding, but change can be big. It can, in our case, now allow for positive change.”

The blueprint sets goals for key performance indicators, including having every Akron Public School student reading above grade level by the end of the second grade.

It also expands the communications department of the district with the goal of being more open with newsletters and video addresses as well as routine updates about the status of the district.

“We have a lot of great things that are coming for our community so that we can literally bring the district into their living rooms, into their offices, into their cars and on their phones, and so we are working on that,” Robinson said.

One of the key elements of the plan is to improve accessibility and equity within the district.

“People tend to see equity as you are taking from people to give to someone else and that’s not what equity is at all. Equity is making sure you have a firm sense of who needs what and ensuring that people get what they need,” said Dr. Derrick Hall, the Akron School Board president.

Hall is pleased that among the goals is to focus on preschool achievement.

“We talk a lot about moving the district forward and moving the city forward, but you can’t do that if you are not addressing the very real elephant in the room. We have a lot of kids who live in poverty and a lot of kids who don’t get a valuable preschool education-. When they come to kindergarten, by the time they hit third grade, those kids are going to be a year or two or more behind because we did not get to them when they needed it at the preschool level. That’s a big part of what we are hoping to expand,” said Hall.

The strategic plan also gives the district a new motto: “Empowering minds and enriching lives.”

Robinson also says that the plan is meant to be flexible.

“We can make changes and that’s why this is a five-year focus, but it’s a year-to-year plan and so we were really intentional around that,” said Robinson.

“Change can be big. It can, in our case, now allow for positive change to allow an entire community to be engaged in this process and in the success of our schools,” Robinson said in his address. “If we do not serve our scholars’ families and community, young people will leave Akron and maybe even Ohio and they won’t come back.”

While the plan itself is new, the president of Akron’s teacher’s union says many of the goals are not.

“There’s a lot to digest. The bulk of it are initiatives and the mission statement is something that we have always done like any large overriding initiative. The devil is in the details and so we will see how it plays out,” said Pat Shipe.

The strategic plan is apart from the district’s facilities and re-districting plans that propose to close some schools and draw new boundary maps for the city’s six educational clusters.

Robinson told FOX 8 that recent community meetings have helped refine those plans.

“These meetings have been extremely beneficial because we have been able to go back and make appropriate changes based on what our community is saying. We knew that we had to do the redistricting, right, but there’s some nuances that we could control, so after we go back and take a look at all of the meetings, we will go back and look at what we proposed. That’s why it’s just a proposal and then we will do a final delivery of that to the board,” Robinson said.

“It’s one thing to have the plan and the board is very much supportive of the plan and we will be looking to Dr. Robinson to lead his team in its execution and we are very optimistic about that,” said Hall.