NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — An armed man barricaded himself in a North Olmsted hotel room, taking a woman hostage and later starting a small fire, according to police.

The standoff Wednesday afternoon at the hotel lasted about two hours, according to a Thursday news release from North Olmsted Police Department.

Colin F. Larouere, 40, whose last known address is in Cleveland, on the morning of Wednesday, June 14, reportedly tried to use fake information and fraudulent credit cards to rent a room at the Radisson hotel along Country Club Boulevard, according to the release.

He had with him an unidentified woman, and also a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen, which was later towed from the hotel parking lot.

Police learned Larouere had an active felony warrant for a fraud charge in Cuyahoga County and was also wanted for questioning on a Cleveland homicide. He was considered armed and dangerous.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police called Larouere and asked him to come out of the room, but he barricaded himself inside and wouldn’t let the woman leave, according to the release. Police also learned he had a gun.

Hotel guests were then evacuated ahead of a SWAT response. The woman was released from the room after about an hour, amid hostage negotiations, according to the release.

Nearly an hour after that, responders saw smoke coming from the room and the city fire department was called in. Larouere then came out of the room and was apprehended. The fire department put out a small fire he started inside the bathroom, according to the release.

Police also recovered a semi-automatic handgun during a search of the room.

No one was injured.

North Olmsted police charged Larouere with kidnapping and aggravated arson. He may face additional charges after his case is presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury, police said.

Rocky River Municipal Court records show Larouere’s kidnapping charge was handed up to the county court. No future court dates have been set there.