(WJW) – Jason Bradley Deford, better known as Jelly Roll, is sharing some of his struggles with addiction.

The country singer won multiple CMA and CMT Music Awards in 2023 and he’ll find out in February if he’s taking home a Grammy. He’s nominated for two of them.

Now 39, the hip hop turned country artist has come a long way over the last two decades.

He’s been arrested more than 40 times on drug charges since he was 14, PEOPLE reported.

Now, he says he indulges carefully.

“I never really had a problem with alcohol, so I’ll still have a cocktail, but very, especially this year, very seldomly,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Like, special night kind of stuff, like the night of the CMAs, of course we partied. But I just try to stay away from drugs.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Jelly Roll performs at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 12: Jelly Roll performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Wells Fargo Center on December 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

He says there is something he leans on when it’s hard to say no.

“I’ve never talked about this in interviews, but because I do drink and smoke weed, I will attend meetings occasionally. If I’m really struggling with thinking of my behavioral pattern, I’ll go to a meeting,” he told PEOPLE.

“I just, out of an abundance of respect for the people who really got off the drugs completely, and the alcohol and the weed, I don’t necessarily claim to be a part of the program, because I respect their work and I would never want to diminish it with some of my actions, but AA has done a lot for me,” he said.

AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) was found in Akron, Ohio in the 1930s.

Jelly says becoming a dad changed his life and helped him turn things around.

“Being a father is so important to me. The single most impactful event of my entire life was having my daughter. It changed everything,” he told PEOPLE.

He co-parents the children of his wife, and also has a 15-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son from two prior relationships.