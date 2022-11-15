CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is digging into the next steps toward solving the murder of Cory Barron.

On Monday, the FOX 8 I-Team broke the news that Barron’s July 2014 death has now been ruled a homicide. The change came eight years after the 22-year-old disappeared during a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field and after detectives determined Barron was involved in some sort of altercation before he went down a trash chute.

“We were provided information from an individual seated in section 570 at Progressive Field,” said Dick Wrenn, a retired FBI agent who worked on the case with two other retired federal agents. “That individual saw more than one person potentially urinating and spitting on those below which might have included Cory Barron.“

The source, who passed a polygraph test, told investigators the people that appeared to be “urinating and spitting” left their seats right around the time Cory went missing.

The witness also told investigators that around 9:45 p.m., Cory was seen in an argument with another man. The witness said when Cory went to leave, several individuals followed him. When those individuals returned a short time later, they gathered up their belongings and left.

“We became aware of a potential incident that occurred,” Cleveland Homicide Detective Sgt. Aaron Reese told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Reese previously released two photographs to the FOX 8 I-Team that were taken during the concert, showing sections 468 and 570. Section 468 is where officials believe Cory was last seen alive.

“We are asking anyone who was there in 2014 or knows someone that was there to please take a look at any pictures you may have,” Reese said. “We’d just like to talk to anybody who was there and anyone who could’ve seen anything out of the ordinary.”

Reese also confirmed he did recently submit some DNA evidence to a lab and is looking to gather additional DNA evidence.

“There are people who are in those photographs we don’t know who they are they haven’t been identified,” Reese said. “We’d like them to come forward. We would like to interview them. We’re gonna do everything we can and hold the people accountable.”

Cory’s family said they are hoping to get justice soon.

“It’s been eight years and nobody involved has ever given up,” said Matt Barron, Cory’s father. “We are not giving up.”

Anyone with a tip should call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at (216)623-5464.