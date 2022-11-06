CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio’s Emerald Necklace is on Tuesday’s ballot.

Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.

It’s a 2.7-mill replacement levy that would freeze millage for 10 years. Metroparks officials said it will generate about $80 million for the park district and provide more than 60% of its budget.

It would cost $92 a year in property taxes for a $100,000 home value. That’s up from the mid-$60s where it was when the levy was last approved in 2013.

“It supports the Cleveland Metroparks operations to maintain over 24,000 acres, it sustains from a safety forces standpoint, and it provides the heartbeat to the system,” said Brian Zimmerman, the Cleveland Metroparks CEO.

Cleveland-Cliffs Bike Park at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation opened Oct. 20. It includes a public-use paved pump track, outdoor competition course, professional paved jump line and youth-focused bike playground.

