What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

(WJW) – The name might sound like a joke, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says cases of people getting influenza and COVID-19 are very real.

“Flurona” is when a patient has both the flu and COVID.

Israel reportedly just confirmed its first case of so-called flurona.

While some reports said it was the first case in the world, according to WHO, it’s also been seen in the U.S. and across Asia.

WHO tells FOX 8 the frequency of influenza co-infection among COVID-19 positive patients is 0.4% in America.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has recorded 55,240,407 cases of COVID-19.

WHO says co-infections are not unusual when there is an intense transmission of pathogens in communities, in this instance, COVID-19 and flu.

WHO reports the co-infection rate is much higher in Asia, with 4.5% of COVID-positive patients getting sick with influenza at the same time.

