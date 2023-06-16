CLEVELAND (WJW) – Summer concert season is getting into full swing and bringing with it some steep ticket prices.

Concertgoers outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday night said it’s not just the show prices, but the hidden fees that make tickets so costly.

“The average person, you come to relax, and if you want to bring your family and you can’t afford it, it’s ridiculous,” said Kevin Smith.

The additional charges that pop up at checkout and vary by seller are called junk fees.

“I’ll go to different ticket places to see how much each fee is because each ticket place has a different fee,” said Kayla Vincent, “I think it’s bizarre and it should just be one!”

To fix that on Thursday President Joe Biden hosted executives from Live Nation, Seat Geek, and Air-BNB and asked them to adopt an “all-in upfront pricing model.”

“So, you’re not surprised at the end when you check out,” said Biden.

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, said they would start upfront pricing by September.

Seat Geek said they would too, and Tick-Pick already does it; hitting a positive note with those concertgoers.

“I think that’s great!” said Smith.

Vincent added, “I think that’s wonderful, and I think that it’s a lot better and I’ll feel more comfortable buying them online.”

Currently it’s voluntary for companies to adopt the policy but the administration would also like pricing transparency on hotels and airline tickets.

President Biden’s asking congress to eliminate all hidden junk fees by passing The Junk Fee Prevention Act.

He and some members of Congress say it’s something that should and is receiving bipartisan support.

“It’s precisely the kind of abuse that frustrates Americans to no end and which the Federal Government Can address,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“They should, absolutely they should!” said Smith.