(WJW) — Northeast Ohio is predicted to see a flash freeze as Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As the name implies, a flash freeze is a transition from above-freezing temperatures to well below-freezing temperatures in a short amount of time.

This presents problems for travel and wet roads can become icy very quickly.

Friday, temperatures will start around 36 degrees at midnight. By 5 a.m. Northeast Ohio will see temperatures as low as 17 degrees. By 10 a.m. Northeast Ohio will see temperatures around only 4 degrees.

The wind chill only makes these frigid temperatures even worse, with a wind chill temperature of -18 by 10 a.m.

