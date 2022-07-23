CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks is asking the question, “What if?” and invites you to join along with their curiosity at their Wildlife Open House on Sunday, July 24.

The park invites guests to explore interactive displays at Penitentiary Glen Reservation and consider what might happen if waterways, land and wildlife were no longer protected.

The free event is from noon to 4 p.m. for anyone who’s curious to investigate what our food, daily life, environment and more would be like without any protection for the natural world.

(Credit: Lake Metroparks)

(Credit: Lake Metroparks)

(Credit: Lake Metroparks)

(Credit: Lake Metroparks)

Guests can take a ride on the miniature trains operated by the Lake Shore Live Steamers from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Find out more here.