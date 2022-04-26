Courtesy: Chippewa Falls Police Department

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin (WJW) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department in Wisconsin is investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Lily Peters was last seen on Sunday.

The child’s father called police when she didn’t return from a visit to her aunt’s house.

Officers found Lily’s bicycle in the woods Sunday night.

Monday morning, they found her body.

Police say it is a homicide investigation.

Kelm said it was clear it was a homicide when they found Lily’s body but would not say what evidence they found at the scene.

Police have not released her cause of death.

“We do not have anyone in custody,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said in a press conference.

Courtesy: Chippewa Falls Police Department

He told people in the community to remain vigilant.

“The suspect is still at large,” Chief Kelm said.

Tuesday, Chippewa Falls police announced they were increasing patrols around area schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

A tip line was established for more information on Lily Peter’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-263-5906.

Chippewa Falls has a population of about 13,000, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.