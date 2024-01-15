CLEVELAND (WJW) — A brutal cold snap is gripping Northeast Ohio and is already causing a handful of announced school closings for Tuesday.

Monday night, bitterly cold temperatures dropped down into the single digits with wind chills forecasted to fall to around ten degrees below zero or more.

“I’m freezing,” said Jeny Chakan. “I think when I first walked outside, I was, like, this is fine but then I was, like, I can’t move, omg, I can’t move!”

Schools were closed for the MLK holiday, but by Monday night some closings and delays began coming into Fox 8 News with more anticipated by Tuesday morning.

Most of the schools on the list so far are private schools, with the exception of Sandusky City Schools. The places of learning are closing due to heating or weather issues. Snow was also forecasted for Tuesday.

“I think they will cancel our school district tomorrow given that the wind chills are going to be in the negatives,” said one dad.

Each year in the United States, more than 150 people die from cold weather injuries according to the National Safety Council.

Doctors say people often forget how quickly their bodies can lose heat in this kind of weather.

“You can have frostnip or frostbite that occurs on exposed skin depending on how cold it is and can happen within minutes, ” said Dr. Patrick McHugh, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Emergency Department.

Frostnip is an earlier stage of frostbite. Symptoms include a cold then prickling feeling followed by numbness, red, blue, discolored skin and/or a waxy appearance.

Hypothermia is also a very real and serious risk in this kind of weather and can lead to heart arrhythmia and even organ failure in more serious cases.

WJW photo

“Hypothermia, where your core temperature lowers, can happen in minutes as well depending on how well you may or may not be layered with warm clothing and protected against cold.”

They’re expecting to see a rise in patients over the next 24-48 hours.

Some symptoms include uncontrolled shivering, slurred speech, shallow breathing, a weak pulse and confusion.

“And people as their core temperature gets lower and lower can become more altered and confused and don’t realize they’re really in danger,” said Dr. McHugh.

He says it’s important to wear a hat and gloves and to cover all exposed skin. Other tips include to monitor loved ones especially, children, the elderly and those with physical or mental challenges. If you or they begin showing symptoms, seek medical help immediately.

“Come to the emergency room because we’re educated and equipped for handling any hypothermia reaction at any time,” he said.

And finally he suggests always dressing for the weather or at a minimum bringing proper gear with you inside of your vehicle just in case you break down or run into trouble on the road.

“Don’t try to be tough and say you can handle the cold weather because before you know something can happen, what if your car gets stuck,” he said, “So dress in layers and then putting a blanket or nice puffy coat in your car in case something does happen is very important.”