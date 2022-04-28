LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a massive fire that followed a crash involving two semi-trucks Wednesday night on the Ohio Turnpike.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Murray Ridge Road.

Just after 8:15 p.m., OSHP says a semi-truck became stuck in the right lane due to an issue with the vehicle.

Another semi-driver hit that truck, ran off the road and hit the concrete median.

Both semi trucks caught fire.

One of the semis was transporting hazardous material that continued to explode for an hour after the crash.

Incredibly, neither driver was hurt in the crash.

No charges have been issued.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, OSHP reports.

Both east and westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were shut down until early Thursday morning.