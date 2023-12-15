Editor’s Note: The video above is about a giraffe encounter at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

ASHEBORO, North Carolina (WJW) – The North Carolina Zoo is mourning the sudden loss of a six-month-old giraffe calf.

Fenn was born to a first-time mother in May, according to a press release from the zoo.

He was named in a public vote “and quickly became a cherished member of the Zoo community,” zoo officials said.

Fenn was nursing this week when he was startled by another giraffe, the zoo said.

“He bolted, colliding with a nearby gate and falling to the ground. Unfortunately, Fenn sustained head and neck trauma from the fall and passed away late evening Dec. 13 despite receiving rapid medical intervention from veterinary staff,” the press release states.

The zoo says a grief counselor has been brought in to support staff members.

“He will be remembered with fondness and love by all who knew him,” the zoo’s statement read.