CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four people were displaced by a Sunday afternoon house fire on the city’s east side.

Cleveland Fire companies responded just after 4 p.m. to the “well-involved” fire at the occupied double in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue, in the fire division’s sixth battalion, according to a news release from a department spokesperson.

Flames originating from the first floor spread to the second floor and attic. The fire also spread to an adjacent house, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, but four adults were displaced from their home. They’re being assisted by the Red Cross.

The damage to the double house was estimated at $45,000. The damage to the neighboring house was estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the fire was “unattended cooking,” according to the release.