CLEVELAND (WJW) – Joe Flacco did what he needed to do.

The veteran quarterback stepped in to learn the Browns offensive schemes in the week before Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

Flacco, 38, was 23 of 44 with 254 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The interception came at a critical time.

“It ultimately was just a bad decision,” Flacco said after the game. “I was late throwing that pass. Really wanted to get set, and they just matched everything up, and I had time in the pocket, but just lost track of the safety floating back there.”

Offensive weapon and top receiver Amari Cooper was sidelined with a concussion in the second half.

Cleveland lost to the Rams 36-19.

While Flacco hasn’t been named Cleveland’s starter for the 5 remaining games of the regular season, former Browns running back Greg Pruitt says odds seem likely that the veteran QB would continue to lead the team.

If he does, Pruitt says the team has a lot of adjustments to make.

“I think he’ll only get better,” Pruitt said about Flacco’s performance Monday morning.

“He’s not a real mobile quarterback…we have to find a way to protect his inability to scramble,” Pruitt shared.

Flacco is now in his 16th NFL season. He joined Cleveland’s practice squad two weeks ago and was given the starting assignment on Friday.

“If he can do as well as he did with the preparation he had for this game,” Pruitt said, optimistic that fans would see good football under Flacco.

Up next, the Browns host the (8-3) Jacksonville Jaguars – who sit at the top of the AFC South.

The Jaguars have won their last two and host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) on Monday night.

Cleveland faces Jacksonville at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.