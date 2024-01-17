ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria Police body camera footage has been released from the house raid that sent a 17-month-old to the hospital. The video refutes some of what the family has told FOX 8.

Last Wednesday, police raided a home on Parmely Avenue in Elyria. They used flash-bang grenades during the raid but the person who they were looking for did not live at the home. Instead, there was a baby who was on a ventilator inside.

The teenager police were looking for apparently has not lived there, for a long time. The family who has lived there for the past year said he was a previous tenant, of a former owner. The family said they have explained that to police five times over the past nine months when officers have come looking for him.

The toddler was taken to the hospital after the raid. His family said he had burns on his lungs from the explosive device. The police chief said the child was not exposed to any chemical agents.

The child’s mother tells FOX 8 she was kept outside for nearly 45 minutes. But the video refutes shows police uncuffing her and letting her back inside about four minutes after the flash bang explosion.

The video does not explain why police used such a show of force at the home to look for a teenager who they’ve apparently been told does not live there.

Elyria’s Mayor said he has requested an internal investigation to answer those questions.