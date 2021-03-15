‘What are you going to do, arrest me?’: Arrest warrant issued for woman who refused to wear mask

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who refused to wear a mask at a Texas bank.

This frame grab from police body cam video provided by the Galveston Police Department, in Galveston, Texas, shows Terry Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon, arguing with an officer inside a Bank of America branch, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Galveston, after being told she needed to leave the bank because she was not wearing a face mask, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Galveston Police Department via AP)

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 65-year-old Terry Wright of Grants Pass, Oregon.

The incident on Thursday at a Bank of America in Galveston was captured by the officer’s body camera.

Police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant on resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ended statewide orders requiring people to wear face masks in public places, but many businesses have kept their own mask rules in place.