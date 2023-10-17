(WJW) – What are the odds?! The first set of multiples on either side of the family, and they were naturally conceived.

The hospital system where the three identical triplet girls entered this world said in a press release the odds of having ‘spontaneous’ triplets, like the Cordaro sisters, is just 1 in 1 million to 1 in 200 million.

The triplets were born Aug. 28 to Haley and Matthew Cordaro of Louisianna. They also have a big sister, 3-year-old Kennedy, according to the press release.

According to Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health, the parents were surprised to learn they had not one, but three babies on the way during a seven-week ultrasound.

The couple that welcomed the triplets announced the birth of their daughters on Facebook. According to the post, each baby weighed 3 lbs or less. Haley Cordaro wrote, “They will have a NICU stay but all are doing so well!”

“They have done very well. It has been a straightforward and uncomplicated stay,” Dr. Gerald Brent Whitton said in the release. “As we get closer to the babies’ release, we will get the parents up here and get them used to taking care of all three at the same time.”

Welcome to the world, Claire, Ella and Lily Codaro! Good luck, mom and dad!