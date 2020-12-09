What are the chances of seeing the Northern Lights in Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There is an aurora alert for Northeast Ohio. Yes, it’s hard to believe.

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch, which is in effect Wednesday through Friday.

Jay Reynolds, a research astronomer and professor at Cleveland State University, said we could possibly see the aurora. The best chance is to face north, away from bright and direct lights, and hope there aren’t any clouds. Reynolds recommended by open Lake Erie after dark.

“Will people actually ‘see’ auroras? Probably not,” Reynolds said.

He said photographers using a long exposure will have better odds at capturing a green tint.

