AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron’s Police Chief Stephen Mylett talked directly to his community on Monday night, as a special grand jury studies what took place the night Jayland Walker was killed by Akron police.

Jayland Walker

“While we cannot know what the grand jury will decide, the Akron Police Department will be prepared for protests in the city,” shared Chief Mylett.

All eight officers facing potential criminal charges maintain Walker was to blame for why they had to use deadly force.

They claim it was the 25-year-old Walker who fired a gunshot from his car while attempting to flee from a traffic stop, that set the violent end in motion.

Regardless of what the grand jury decides, Chief Mylett emphasized this:

“Every person in this country has a constitutional right to assemble and non-violently protest. In fact, Akron police officers took an oath that we would uphold the constitution.”

At Akron’s Justice Center, safety gates and massive flood lights have already been set up in anticipation of protests on High Street.

An Akron resident Fox 8 spoke with, says this doesn’t send the right message to him.

“Why should it have to be all like this? I mean change the way people do things. Change your politics and how people get treated,” question Tony Humphries.

Akron resident Jonathan Pastoria told FOX 8 he hopes the city can move forward.

“After all this, I just hope we learn something from this. Show some remorse, show some love, and give the city a big hug, you know what I’m saying, man?”