AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — “When cities don’t do the right thing, the federal court will.”

That was attorney Elizabeth Bonham, explaining how she feels the city of Akron has handled its responsibilities in the days following the Jayland Walker case.

“The city of Akron began shutting down. It shutdown government buildings, it stopped school and it literally boarded up city hall,” shared Bonham.

A grand jury ultimately decided not to charge any of the eight officers involved in Walker’s death.

When police used tear gas and pepper spray Wednesday to break up a group Bonham said was peacefully protesting, she decided to file a temporary restraining order.

“It scares people, it scares them from feeling like they can exercise their First Amendment right,” explained Bonham.

In response to the motion for a temporary restraining order filed by Bonham, a judge issued an order that temporarily bars the city from using non-lethal force against nonviolent protestors, according to a joint stipulation entered as an order by the court late Friday.

On Saturday night, Akron police Chief Stephen Mylett gave his response to Wednesday’s incident.

“As officers engaged the crowd, officers reported individuals throwing rocks, bricks and bottles containing unknown liquids and they were throwing them at the officers,” said Chief Mylett.

Chief Mylett also added that Wednesday’s incident was not why a temporary restraining order was jointly agreed to. Regardless, a restraining order is now in place for the next two weeks.

Bonham called it victory for her clients and hopes it sets a better tone moving forward.

“We believe this is victory and a good first step, and we expect the city to adhere to it,” said Bonham.

Chief Mylett called it a continuation of what Akron police already agree with.

“Moving forward, our goal is the same as it’s always been to work collaboratively and protect their right to protest,” he said.