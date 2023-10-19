*Above video shows Cedar Point unveiling its newest rollercoaster earlier this year*

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Did you know the sky ride buckets over Cedar Point are 100 feet high?

While firefighters said they’ve never had to use their 105-foot ladder truck to help riders off of the ride, they train to remove riders just in case it had an electrical problem and got stuck.

On Wednesday, the Huron Fire Department used its 10-story ladder truck for training with other fire trucks and firefighters from Vermilion, Sandusky, and Perkins Townships.

Here are some of the photos from Huron Fire Department Captain Kurt Schaefer.

HalloWeekends runs through October 29 at Cedar Point.