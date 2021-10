Members of the Ohio State marching band play before the Buckeyes faced Akron in an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band was back in action Saturday, with a Rush-themed halftime show at Ohio Stadium for the game against University of Maryland.

In homage to the Canadian rock act, the marching band played a slew of favorites, including “2112,” “YYZ,” “Tom Sawyer,” and “Limelight,” among others.

Watch the full, gloriously rockin’ display below: