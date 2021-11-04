What a Northeast Ohio police department is doing to protect you from porch pirates

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Porch package thefts are common, especially around the holidays.

Mentor police are taking steps to catch thieves stealing packages.

They are planting bait packages with tracking devices to catch criminals in the act.

“If someone does take them, our officers can pounce on them and make an arrest,” Mentor Police Captain Mike Majernik told FOX 8.

He says it is the second year of the program.

In the first year, Captain Majernik says they captured someone with a bait package who they linked to package thefts in other communities.

Officers will also be undercover in neighborhoods looking for porch pirates.

Captain Majernik says residents should talk to their delivery drivers about a good place to put packages out of view.