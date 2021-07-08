What a mess: Damage left behind in Willoughby Hills after Wednesday’s severe weather

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

( Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Fire Department 7/7/21)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio ( WJW)- The Willoughby Hills Fire Department spent most of Wednesday afternoon and evening cleaning up from Mother Nature.

Wednesday’s severe weather left behind a path of damage, downing trees and powerlines throughout the city. Most of Northeast Ohio were under a severe thunderstorm warning during the time.

There is a slight risk for more severe weather today. Get the latest updates on the FOX 8 weather page.

According to the Willoughby Hills Fire Facebook post, they responded to a dozen calls over a three-hour timeframe Wednesday.

https://www.facebook.com/WHFireRescue/?ref=page_internal

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.