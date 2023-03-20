CULLERA, Spain (WJW) – A 17-meter-long fin whale was seen off the coast of Cullera in eastern Spain with a deformed spine on March 6, according to the country’s Guardia Civil.

Spanish Aquarium Oceanografic Valencia said the Guardia Civil and aquarium staff were mobilized on March 4 after they received a report that the whale was entangled in a drift net, according to reports from Storyful.

Biologists and veterinarians said the 40-ton male whale was not entangled but did have “a serious deviation” in its spine, Oceanografic Valencia said, according to a machine translation.

The aquarium said the cause of the whale’s scoliosis is unknown, according to Storyful.

After a few hours, the whale headed back out to sea, Oceanografic Valencia said.

Oceanografic Valencia said the whale could reappear near the coast due to its condition.

Drone footage released by Guardia Civil, attached above, shows the whale swimming.