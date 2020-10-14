Westlake woman who battled cancer while pregnant has died

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Last month, community members held a lemonade stand event benefiting a cancer patient with a new baby.

Yesterday, that cancer patient, Erin Kramer, passed away at home, her family announced. Kramer was 34 years old.

Kramer was hospitalized at the end of July. She battled cancer while pregnant and had to have brain tumors removed during her pregnancy.

Photo courtesy Chambers Funeral Homes

Kramer’s new baby, Dawson, was born premature and is now 2 months old.

A funeral mass is being held at St. Brendan Church, at 4242 Brendan Lane in North Olmsted, Saturday at noon. Face masks are required during the service. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Chambers Funeral Homes Facebook page.

On Thursday, a visitation is taking place at the North Olmsted funeral home location, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kramer’s full obituary can be found right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: