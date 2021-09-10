Westlake teen doesn’t let blindness stop him from announcing football games

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – If you’re listening to a football game on the radio, you know a good play when you hear it.

Football is not just a game you watch, but it’s also about the sounds of the crowd, the smell of the food and the excitement in the air.

Allan Wylie and Johnny Kilroy are the broadcast team for Westlake High School. Kilroy does play-by-play, while Wylie does the color.

However, you would never know from listening to him that Wylie is blind. He picks up on the description of the play from Kilroy and sees it, in a way, as it unfolds.

Wylie has never really seen a touchdown, but he can feel it.

“I’ve been coming to football games since I was little, so I know all the offensive schemes, the plays. It really just comes naturally.” he said.

It really is uncanny how he picks up the subtlety of a play that he didn’t see. Wylie studies football a lot and talks to the players and coaches before the game. When he adds his two cents after a play, he does know what he’s talking about.

“You’ve got to love Allan. He always thinks of the right thing to say, he’s a knowledgeable guy and he’s a great partner to have.” Kilroy said.

Both Wylie and Kilroy say they know that this is what they want to do in the future.

Wylie knows that his road to the booth will be a challenge, but he says he brings something to the game other than football knowledge. He has an appreciation of the game that can only come from someone who just feels it in his bones.

“I would love to keep doing this. I plan to go to college and major in sports media sports communication.” he said. “The support we’ve gotten from the community is incredible and the families seem really supportive of us.”