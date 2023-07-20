WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Tips from parents led Westlake police to a local store that’s now accused of selling illegal nicotine and THC vapes to kids.

The complaints started in September 2022 and launched a sweeping investigation that included complaints from parents in multiple jurisdictions from Brunswick to Bay Village, Westlake and across Northeast Ohio.

“They had Twitter handles and were on other social media where he’s advertising and people can figure out what they want to buy or order online and then go there and pick it up or sometimes he meets them places,” said Capt. Gerald Vogel.

The store is Magic Flash on Center Ridge Road, owned by 18-year-old Khaled Askar.

Tipsters also accused him of selling marijuana and psychedelic drugs.

Capt. Vogel says multiple teens were caught leaving the store with illegal contraband. One juvenile had a glass pipe, marijuana cigars and two tobacco vapes.

A search of the property turned up “eight sealed baggies” of marijuana, drug paraphernalia including a vacuum sealer and a number of vape pen cartridges.

“They marketed themselves as the place to go for underage people to buy things that they shouldn’t have,” said Capt. Vogel. ”These are kids under 18-years-old so they shouldn’t have them at all and definitely the store should not be selling them to them.”

Police arrested Askar and charged him with “illegal distribution of cigarettes or other tobacco products.”

Now, Westlake’s law director has filed a “complaint for declaration of a public nuisance, for preliminary injunction, and for permanent injunctive relief” with the Court of Common Pleas in Cuyahoga County.

The law director outlines many of the allegations and facts supporting the complaint in an effort to have the business declared a nuisance by the courts and shut down.

“It’s not a good thing for the community at all and especially for the kids, obviously, so that’s why we’re going at it so strongly both criminally and civilly,” said Capt. Vogel.

The teenaged customers were also charged, but their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Capt. Vogel says they were charged through juvenile court or through the Westlake Diversion Program, which he says mostly tries to educate young people.

FOX 8 attempted to speak with Askar at the business, but an employee said he wasn’t available.

However, the investigation is ongoing.

Any other parents with information about the business are encouraged to call Westlake police at (440) 871-3311