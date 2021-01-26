Westlake police warn of recent residential burglaries, asking for public’s help

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are alerting residences of a string of residential burglaries that have occurred in the city.

Police said that five such incidents have happened since Jan. 22, mostly on the west side. Affected homes were located on Lexington Court, Prince Charles Avenue, Inverness Circle, Forest Lake Drive and Royal Woods Place, police said.

The burglaries have reportedly all taken place after dark between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Initial investigation has found the suspects are entering from backyards and sometimes use flashlights.

No suspects are yet in custody for these crimes, police said, and residents are asked to call police at 440-871-3311 if suspicious activity is taking place in their neighborhood or they have information about a specific crime.

Westlake is not alone with these burglaries, police said, as nearby cities have also reportedly had similar problems. Police continue to investigate all instances.

Those interested in getting a crime prevention assessment can find out more below: