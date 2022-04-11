WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Westlake Police Department is warning the public about scammers pretending to be an officer from their department.

According to police, several people have reported that they got a call from someone pretending to be a Westlake police officer and bringing up warrants.

The department said calls like this are fake and while no one has reportedly fallen for it yet, they want to make sure no one is scared into buying gift cards or giving away personal information.

Instead, you should find a phone number on your own and call if you have any questions.

For Westlake police, their official number is 440-871-3311.