Westlake Police: Suspected impaired driver crashes into Taco Bell sign, upends vehicle

Westlake Police photo/Facebook

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police are reminding people not to drink and drive after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a Taco Bell sign Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Columbia Road around 7:45 a.m. to find the vehicle resting on its nose up against the sign.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center for minor injuries, police said.

The crash shut down at least one lane in the area, and police said to expect delays as the vehicle is being removed.