Westlake police say thieves used fatal Route 8 crash to scam elderly woman out of $6,000

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News has learned that a team of telephone scam artists used a high profile accident in Akron as part of a ruse to defraud an elderly woman out of her savings.

The fiery crash happened on Tuesday morning on Route 8 and involved a gasoline tanker truck and a car. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old University of Akron student was killed.

Police say later that day, an 83-year-old Westlake woman received a phone call from a man claiming to be her grandson, telling her that he had been involved in that same accident and was in trouble.

“They didn’t seem to know the grandson’s name going into it, but they got her to say the name first,” said Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel.

Investigators say a second man, who identified himself as the grandson’s public defender, got on the phone and told the woman that her grandson was being blamed for the deadly crash and was being held on an $18,000 bond.

However, the 83-year-old said she did not have that kind of money.

“Now it’s a negotiation about how much money they’re going to get from her, she did come up with a dollar figure and went to the bank and retrieved it,” said Vogel.

The so-called “public defender” told the woman to meet him outside a downtown Cleveland bail bonds company and make sure she brought the $6,000 in cash that she was withdrawing from her account.

“She said she wasn’t going to do that, so they said, amazingly, there’s a courier in the area who can stop by and pick it up from her,” said Captain Vogel.

Most phone scam artists convince their victims to wire money or to mail gift cards, but in this case, a man in his early 20s driving a U-Haul truck showed up at the victim’s house late Tuesday afternoon. Police say he took the $6,000 from the woman and then drove away.

“It is alarming that someone did come to the house. Some violence could happen, there’s a face to face confrontation now. That did not happen in this case, the person was very polite,” said Captain Vogel.

After seeing new details about the Route 8 crash on Wednesday, the woman contacted her grandson and asked about his release from jail. It was then that the woman and her family realized that she had been scammed out of her hard earned money.

“She’s kicking herself because she’s very with it, she relayed to us all the things she does to protect her own identity. She knows about scammers, but this time it got to her heart strings, and she was worried about her grandkid,” said Captain Vogel.

As police try to identify the crooks who took advantage of the victim’s dedication to her family, they are reminding everyone to discuss phone scams with elderly relatives, friends and neighbors.

“Don’t give personal information over the phone, if you have any questions about a phone call you received, call the grandson in this case, you know give him a call and check out the story. If you need to, call your local police department,” said Captain Vogel.

Westlake Police are now checking surveillance cameras in the area surrounding the victim’s home to determine if they captured any images of the con artists.

