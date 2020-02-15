Westlake police officers rescue man with special needs from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- Two Westlake police officers ran inside a burning home to rescue a young man with special needs who was trapped.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, dashcam video shows Westlake police pulling up to a home on Beethoven Drive. The garage was fully engulfed in flames.

"One of our officers actually knew that there was a disabled young adult in the house," said Captain Gerald Vogel.

They immediately ran inside and had to physically carry the 20-year-old man to safety. Thankfully, none of them got hurt.

Meanwhile, the community is working together to help the victim.

"Wonderful that everyone comes out and helps, that's what we should do," said Neighbor Pauline Beattie.

Beattie said her granddaughter mentioned the family's plight on social media, and people immediately responded with donations.

"Pants and shirts and shoes, socks, chocolate milk because he is a special needs. He takes his medicine with the chocolate milk, so they brought food,” she said.

Thursday night, Beattie opened her home to the young man and his father, who was at the store when the fire happened.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage, but an exact cause is still being investigated.