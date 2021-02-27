Westlake police: Mom drives into creek with 6-year-old in car, gets DUI

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities helped a woman and her 6-year-old child out of a creek Thursday night after she had reportedly driven into the water, Westlake police said.

The car crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the Sturbridge Apartments on Westford Circle. Police said that the driver failed to go over a bridge on the property, instead heading down into the creek. However, the water was not high enough to go into the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Officers noticed the 28-year-old woman “appeared impaired” when taken from the vehicle.

Both the woman and child, who police said was disabled, were taken to a nearby hospital for assessment.

Police said the they cited the woman, who had a Cleveland address, with the following: driving while intoxicated, child endangerment and also for not properly putting a child in a booster seat.

According to police “a sober relative” picked the child up and Cuyahoga County Child and Family services were notified of the situation.