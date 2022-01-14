Westlake police issue reminder after driver caught on video passing school bus

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The Westlake Police Department is reminding drivers to stop for school buses.

The department posted video on its Facebook page on Friday showing a driver going past a stopped school bus. The bus was picking up children on Crocker Road near Crocker Park Boulevard.

Westlake police said the driver was ticketed.

“Our officers are on the lookout for those who don’t pay attention to the flashing red lights and stop sign when loading and unloading students,” the department said.

All traffic in both directions are required to stop for a stopped school bus on a road with fewer than four lanes. On roads with four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction as the bus must stop.