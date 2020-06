WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Westlake Police Department shared photos of a tiny, adorable fawn that got stuck in a window well.

The Facebook post stated:

“Most of the time leaving a baby wild animal alone is the best thing to do. When a doe is stuck in a window well and mom is very upset the baby might need some help. Animal control officer Wang helped out this baby and reunited it with its mom in the woods.”

