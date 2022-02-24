Westlake police arrest 2 in series of catalytic converter thefts

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Westlake police arrested two suspects following a series of catalytic converter thefts over the past week.

Detectives and officers caught the pair red handed on Tuesday. Anthony Jana, 41, and Melissa Habart, 37, were charged with breaking and entering. Police said more theft and drug-related charges are expected.

The Westlake Police Department was investigating the following incidents:

Feb. 17 on Clemens Road: A business owner reported a catalytic converter was sawed off of a company van the night before. Surveillance video showed two suspects on the property in a light-colored sedan.

Feb. 20 on Sharon Drive: A business owner said catalytic converters were cut off two of his trucks.

Feb. 22 on Sharon Drive: Another business owner reported someone tampered with the catalytic converters on two trucks. One was stolen and other badly damaged.

Feb. 22 on Sperry Drive: A business owner reported a catalytic converter was stolen off a work van. On surveillance video, a woman is seen driving a silver sedan onto the property.

(Photo courtesy: Westlake police)

Investigators said the same vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, was used in all four crimes.

The pair went back to the scene on Clemens Road on Tuesday and that’s where police were waiting for them. Police said the man got out of the car and was approached by a detective. He jumped back into the vehicle, but was stopped by police.

Officers found a Sawzall, blades, suspected heroin and suspected marijuana in the car, according to the department.

Jana and Habart were taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.