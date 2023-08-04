*Above video: Previous story about a Westlake store police say sold THC to kids*

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police officers confiscated what they said is a “cornucopia” of narcotics during a recent traffic stop.

Officers said they stopped a vehicle pulling out of the WestSpring Inn along Sperry Road for a traffic violation at 10:30 a.m. on July 28.

Police said they found 80 grams of meth, cocaine, over 500 grams of marijuana, “lots of mushrooms,” a large amount of other prescription pills and drug paraphernalia, including drug scales to weigh narcotics.

Westlake police said a 21-year old Cleveland man was taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking.