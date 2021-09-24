Westlake officer credited with saving woman’s life

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A woman thanked a Westlake police officer for saving her life after a devastating motorcycle crash this spring.

Christine Sabel was thrown from her bike about 50 feet over a guardrail at Interstate 90 and Interstate 71 on June 12. Westlake Ptl. Ryan Jasinsky was on his way to another assignment in Cleveland when he was flagged down to help.

No other first responders had arrived yet. Westlake police said Jasinsky applied two tourniquets and kept Sabel calm until Cleveland paramedics got to the scene to take her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

“Trauma surgeons confirmed that Christine would not have made it if not for Ptl. Jasinsky’s training, equipment and execution of life preserving measures. Truly a heroic feat considering the extensive damage that Christine had sustained,” Westlake police said.

After spending three months in the hospital, Sabel stopped by the Westlake Police Station to meet with Jasinsky. Police said she’s expected to make a full recovery.