Westlake officer awarded for saving woman’s life after motorcycle crash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A local police officer is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to save a woman’s life.

Friday morning, Westlake patrolman Ryan Jasinsky received the Life Saving Award from the American Police Hall of Fame.

Back on June 12, patrolman Jasinsky was the first person on the scene of a motorcycle accident at the I-90, I-71 split.

Christine Sabel had been thrown about 50 feet over a guard rail. She was seriously hurt and badly bleeding.

Jasinsky is a former Navy Seal and credits his training for helping to save Sabel’s life.

Sabel spent three months in the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Since the accident, she and Jasinsky have become friends and even spend time with each other’s families.