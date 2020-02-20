Westlake native, Vietnam pilot and first African American in space to receive Ohio’s Distinguished Service Medal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will present Col. Guion Bluford with the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal Thursday.

Col. Bluford is a Westlake native.

He flew 144 combat missions in Vietnam as a pilot in the United States Air Force.

He was also the first African American astronaut to fly in space in 1983.

The Ohio Distinguished Service Medal is Ohio's highest non-combat decoration for service.

The ceremony will be held at the Ohio Statehouse at 9:30 a.m.