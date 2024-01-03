WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A fire that broke out at a Westlake hotel is under investigation.

According to Westlake Fire, around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a Sonesta Suites building on Clemens Rd.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings.

Four units were impacted by the fire. Westlake Fire reported that the four units of people that were displaced were relocated to other places on the property.

The fire and smoke damage were contained to one building and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.