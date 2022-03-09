Westlake financial advisor found guilty of stealing $9.4M from clients in Ponzi scheme

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

CLEVELAND – A federal jury convicted a financial advisor on all counts for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that stole about $9.4 million from clients.

Federal prosecutors alleged Raymond Erker, 50, of Avon, orchestrated a scheme in which he and two co-conspirators diverted dozens of investors’ money for personal use, including a home purchase and renovation.

The jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday after nearly two days of deliberations.



During the trial in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio last week, prosecutors presented evidence including bank records and financial documents. Some victims said they lost upwards of $500,000 in life savings.

Prosecutors said Erker and the codefendants misled clients who thought they were making low or no-risk investments with a guaranteed rate of return.



Investigators alleged the conspirators, who had an office in Westlake, falsely represented that payments to previous investors were rates of return and interest when they were actually new investor funds.

His codefendants, Kevin Krantz and Tara Brunst, both of Olmsted Falls, pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

On the stand Friday, Erker maintained he did nothing wrong.



When prosecutors questioned if he had asked investors’ permission to use their money for personal use, Erker replied, “By virtue of their signature, I would say that’s a yes.”



Several victims said they do not expect to get the stolen money back, but hope for a guilty verdict and legal changes that will prevent others from falling victim.