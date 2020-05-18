Westlake family escapes blaze, $200,000 in damage left behind

WESTLAKE ( WJW)- The Westlake Fire Department is investigating a blaze that forced a family to evacuate their home Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Cornerstone Way in Westlake around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the garage, which is attached to the home, was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighboring cities including Fairiew Park, Rocky River, North Olmsted, and Bay Village crews helped extinguish the blaze.

The family made it out safely and no firefighters were injured. The damage is estimated to be around $200,000.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.