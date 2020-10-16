Westlake condo association asks resident to remove Trump flag

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A Westlake man said one of his neighbors complained to the management company after he put up a flag supporting President Donald Trump outside his home in the Village Green condominium complex.

Dan Bozin said he received a letter asking him to remove the flag immediately because it was in violation of its rules.

“You know, I have a problem with that because we have people in this association that are actually flying flags such as a pretty garden flag right down there. That does not meet that specification, so why does she get a pass?” Bozin said.

The 42-year-old television producer says the letter from Lawrence Community Management Group indicated that only American flags can be displayed in the complex, but Bozin said the homeowners association has ignored other flags flown by his neighbors.

“If the bylaws don’t specifically state that you can’t put up a Trump flag, and they allow anyone else to put up an Ohio State or a Michigan or Cleveland Browns or Indians, or a garden flag, then it’s allowed. You can’t single out a specific person just because somebody on the board or somebody in the neighborhood likes the opposing party,” he said.

Federal law states that property management organizations cannot restrict homeowners from displaying the American flag, but they can restrict flags that contain political content.

Bozin maintains his flag, which reads “Trump, 2020, keep American great” is “a flag that supports the President of the United States.”

When asked if he believed the flag was political, Bozin responded, “I believe it’s a standard flag that could be flown. Most people will fly these year round and have no problem, but we’re getting into a very heated political season, and people of the opposing party seem to want to challenge these flags.”

Bozin said if the homeowners association takes legal action to have the flag removed, he will file a counter suit. While he is now being threatened with fines, Bozin said he will not back down and will not remove the flag.

“If they come and remove the flag on my property that has cameras, then they will be prosecuted by the Westlake Police Department,” he said.

In a follow-up letter, the management company asked Bozin to identify his neighbors who are in violation of the flag regulations and the company indicated they would also be asked to remove their flags.

