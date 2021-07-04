Westlake celebrating Fourth of July with parade and more

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake is celebrating Independence Day by kicking it off with a parade, then an all-day festival and fireworks at dusk.

The city’s annual 4th of July festivities start at noon with a parade beginning at Burneson Middle School on Dover Center Road, then onto Hilliard Boulevard traveling east to Clague Park.

Around 2:15 p.m., Mayor Dennis M. Clough, members of City Council, and special guests will honor America’s birthday in a short ceremony at the entrance to park including the National Anthem, patriotic readings, parade awards, and presentations.

Families can spend the day at the park for the 2021 Annual Charity Classic Car Show, along with balloon clowns and face painters from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free games will be held at Westlake Aquatic Center and Peterson Pool with awards given every hour starting at 4 p.m.: Noodle race, silly tube race, watermelon eating contest, funny swimming race and tennis ball hunting contest.

Food and drink vendors will be located near Clague Cabin after 4 p.m. when musical entertainment by DJ Easy at the Westlake Aquatic Center & Peterson Pool from 4 p.m. until dusk.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Here is a list of road closures for the day’s event:

Dover Center Road will be closed from Bassett to Hilliard

Hilliard Blvd will be closed from Dover Center to Clague

North/south traffic is allowed to pass through Hilliard on Canterbury, Columbia, and Clague Roads until the parade approaches those intersections, but no east/west traffic will be permitted on Hilliard

Hilliard Blvd in the area of Clague Park will remain closed until the end of the mayor’s ceremony between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The rest of Hilliard Blvd will be reopened once the parade has passed through

Clague Road will be closed between Detroit and Hilliard at 8 p.m. for fireworks at dusk

Hilliard Blvd will be closed from Clague Road to Hilliard Elementary School at 9:30 p.m.

These roads will be reopened approximately 30 minutes after the fireworks have ended