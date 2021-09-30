Western wildfires impacting beer supply

(WJW) – Breweries that use hops that are grown on the west coast are being impacted by wildfires.

Although the hop crops have not been burned, the hops are being affected by smoke.

Hops are a small flowering plant that adds flavor to beer.

Thousands of pounds of hops have been damaged from “smoke taint.”

Because of the smoke taint, brewers are limiting harvesting and having to throw out hops as well.

The smoke has damaged some hops and ruined the taste of others.

KING 5 interviewed a brewer who said that with climate change, this will likely happen again next year.

According to Texas AgriLife and Extension, drought has also impacted the barley crop.

Barley yields are down at least 33%.