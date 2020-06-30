West side water main break causes minor flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People who live on Cleveland’s west side near W. 130th St. are being asked to move their cars Tuesday morning, due to a water main break.

Water main break affecting W. 130 between Cooley – Lorain. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 30, 2020

FOX 8’s Patty Harken first reported the break just after 4 a.m.

The break affects W. 130th between Cooley and Lorain Ave.

Harken reported the road was buckling in some spots.

FOX 8 video from the scene showed water bubbling into the street and creeping around the tires of vehicles parked in the street.

There is no estimate on how quickly repairs will be made.

