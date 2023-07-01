CLEVELAND (WJW) — A restaurant in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood was closed Saturday due to damage reportedly caused by vandals.

Gabe’s Family Restaurant took to Facebook this morning to let customers know what was going on.

“We will be closed today due to vandalism,” they said. “Sorry for any inconvenience. Have an amazing weekend.”

WJW photo

FOX 8 crews saw a window boarded up near one of the building’s entrances Saturday.

It is not clear when the business is going to reopen and how much damage was sustained.